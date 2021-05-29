Cancel
Video Games

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Launch Next Month, to Feature Pyrotechnical Loli Klee

By Sam
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeen playing through Genshin Impact and eager to enjoy some new content? Just in time for the turn of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, developer MiHoYo has confirmed that Genshin Impact Version 1.6: Midsummer Island Adventure will be arriving 9 June 2021 for all platforms. While we are still holding out for the next major hub world, we will get to meet a new (playable) character who hails from the region of Inazuma. Players will also be able to enjoy a series of fun adventures with the pyrotechnical Klee and other characters.

