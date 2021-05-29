Memorial Day is a time of honor
Memorial Day comes along every year on the last Monday during the month of May. It used to be named Decoration Day when it was first observed after the Civil War in 1868. Its name change did not come until a few years later in 1882. The holiday was created to remember all those who had passed away who served our country in the military services. During the holiday, people were remembered by a simple bouquet of flowers and a small American flag which continues today.