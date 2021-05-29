Green Iron Equipment celebrates 20 years of business
Green Iron Equipment celebrated 20 years of business in March with activities. The opportunity for a small-town farm equipment dealer came after a previous owner shut closed the doors of a pre-existing dealership. Rod Larson and other local farmers recognized the importance of getting the proper service for their equipment when needed. They also wanted to provide more opportunity and become a part of greater communities so they joined forces and resurrected what is now known as Green Iron Equipment. Green Iron Equipment began in April 2000 with two locations in LaMoure and Ellendale and has since grown to six branches servicing Southeast North Dakota and Northeast South Dakota.www.jamestownsun.com