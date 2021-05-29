Green Iron Equipment celebrates 20 years of business

This week marks one year of business for Northstar Alignment! We are so grateful to serve Cordova by offering pain and injury relief through chiropractic care and massage therapy. We would like to extend a thank you to the community of Cordova for supporting us this past year and helping us start and sustain a new business despite a pandemic! We would also like to thank the other health care professionals in town, for it has been a pleasure being able to integrate and coordinate care with them. A multi-disciplinary model for health care, by far, offers the quickest and most lasting outcomes for patients. We are looking forward to the coming year and are excited continue to serve our wonderful community!