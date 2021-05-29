Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Remember on this Memorial Day

By Editorials
Jamestown Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn any given day, the American flag can be found flying high, its stars and stripes snapping furiously in the wind or resting peacefully along a flag pole, fluttering now and then when a gentle breeze makes itself known. If you’ve seen the large majestic flag flying high at Fort Seward, visible to the community of Jamestown below, you cannot help but be stirred, to feel a sense of pride to be an American. And Americans should feel grateful for the servicemen and women who have given their lives to defend the flag that flies so high, to protect those freedoms we cherish but often take for granted.

www.jamestownsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
Jamestown, ND
Society
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#The Long Way Home#American Flag#Work From Home#Americans#Gratitude#Fort Seward#Flying#Jamestown Sun Management#Community#Stars#People#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Jamestown Ambulance Celebrates National EMS Week

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – After one of the most difficult years Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has faced, National EMS week this year will be even more important. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. This year’s theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities. After 2020 and the global pandemic, Jamestown Ambulance Operations Manager Andrew Berkey says they want to make this week special.
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

Madison Motschenbacher awarded Unison Bank scholarship

Madison Motschenbacher of Jamestown has been selected as the Unison Bank Spirit Scholarship recipient. The graduating high school senior was chosen from this year’s applicants and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. “Thank you to everyone at Unison Bank for this wonderful opportunity,” Motschenbacher said. “I really appreciate this gift.”. Eligible...