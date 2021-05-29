Remember on this Memorial Day

On any given day, the American flag can be found flying high, its stars and stripes snapping furiously in the wind or resting peacefully along a flag pole, fluttering now and then when a gentle breeze makes itself known. If you’ve seen the large majestic flag flying high at Fort Seward, visible to the community of Jamestown below, you cannot help but be stirred, to feel a sense of pride to be an American. And Americans should feel grateful for the servicemen and women who have given their lives to defend the flag that flies so high, to protect those freedoms we cherish but often take for granted.