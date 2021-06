According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Jesse Ryan, 23, of North Little Rock was westbound on the bypass, (U.S. Highway 278) meeting a 2019 Jeep driven by Faith McAteer, 35, of Rosston. State Police say the GMC crossed the center line and struck the Jeep head-on. Killed was a passenger in the Jeep, Syble McAteer, 84, of Rosston. Both drivers were injured and taken to St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana and St. Vincent in Hot Springs. The wreck happened at 2:46 pm. Trooper Jordan Drake is the investigating officer.