Jay-Z Recalls The Time DMX Brought An Entire Arena To Tears
The music legend recently appeared on LeBron James‘ HBO series ‘The Shop,’ where he shed light on DMX‘s incredible stage presence. “X is about to go, and I’m like, ‘I wanna see.’ And he goes [growls], and the f***ing arena goes crazy. First of all, it’s deafening, and I’m like, ‘Ohhh sh*t.’ He has a thing, like an Alize and Hennessey mix, it looks like blood, like he’s drinking blood, and he’s running back and forth [on the stage]. Halfway through the show, and then he takes his shirt. And the whole crowd goes wild. ‘Aaaaaah!'”thatgrapejuice.net