Jay-Z Recalls The Time DMX Brought An Entire Arena To Tears

Trick Daddy doesn't think he said anything out of pocket when he dissed Beyoncé and JAY-Z during a Clubhouse panel this week. The rapper told hundreds of people that he doesn't think Beyoncé can sing, also disrespecting JAY-Z by saying that he's not the best rapper. As a result, the Beyhive has been swarming Trick Daddy on social media, ganging up on the 46-year-old rapper and demanding an apology. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be getting anything of the sort because on his radio show this morning, the Florida rapper doubled down on his statement, telling listeners that he meant what he said and that he doesn't think it was wrong to come at the Carters.