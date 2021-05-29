Report: Florida Gators to Finalize Staff, Hire FAU's Akeem Miskdeen

Florida has wrapped up its assistant coaching staff search with hire No. 2. The Gators will add Florida Atlantic's Akeem Miskdeen to head coach Mike White's staff, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Miskdeen has 11 years of coaching experience, most recently with the Owls in addition to time served at Kent State, Hampton, and Division II schools Mount Olive College (N.C.) Wingate University (N.C.).

According to Florida Atlantic's athletic website, Miskdeen is a noteworthy guard developer and has been credited with grooming Anthony Adger at FAU, Jalen Avery and Jaylin Walker at Kent State, and Quinton Chievous, Reginald Johnson, Jr., and Deron Powers at Hampton.

At FAU, where he coached for three years, Miskdeen worked under former UF assistant and a protégé of White's, Dusty May.

Miskdeen began his college playing career at Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College, before transferring to Queens University (N.C.) in 2006. Following his transfer, Miskdeen emerged as a two-time defensive MVP for the Royals and led Queens to back-to-back NCAA Division II Tournament berths.

Florida previously added former Oklahoma State assistant Erik Pastrana to its coaching staff last week.

One piece of news remains for what has been a hectic offseason for UF: Whether or not forward Colin Castleton will return to the team in 2021. Castleton entered the NBA Draft pool in April while retaining his college eligibility, meaning he has until July 7 to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators basketball, football and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.