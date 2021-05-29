Trivia Night - have fun and support the Shoreline Historical Museum

For many, the holiday season is a time to gather with family and catch up over delicious Christmas dinner, drive around town looking at Christmas lights, and rock around the Christmas tree while belting out iconic Christmas songs. But if you’re looking for another fun post-dinner activity to do with the fam, Christmas trivia may be just what you need. Whether you get a little friendly competition started by having a trivia night or need a break from your Christmas movie marathon, these Christmas trivia fun facts will make a great bonding activity for your whole family.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO