Trivia Night - have fun and support the Shoreline Historical Museum

This fall, and with safety measures in place, many members of Sacramento area museums offer fun Halloween and harvest-related events and activities. All aboard for some Halloween fun at the Old Sacramento waterfront. Guests of all ages will enjoy diesel-powered Spookomotive train rides aboard a whimsically decorated train crawling with spiders, cobwebs and cornstalks while staffed with an entertaining “skeleton crew.” Plus, train ride guests are encouraged to dress in costume during themed weekends: Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 9-10), Pirates & Princesses (Oct. 16-17), Witches & Wizards (Oct. 23-24) and Superheroes & Villains (Oct. 30-31). For more information visit californiarailroad.museum/events/spookomotive-train-ride.
