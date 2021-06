We’ve created a mini-league for the official EURO 2020 Fantasy Football game. Can you beat the TSZ staff? Click below to join!. With Netherlands skipper Virgil Van Dijk set to miss EURO 2020 through injury, responsibility falls on central defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt (€5.5m) to lead the Dutch defence through the competition. Frank de Boer's side come into their Matchday 1 fixture against Ukraine off the back of successive clean sheets in their World Cup qualification campaign back in March and they'll be confident of a shutout here, which would be great news for those fantasy managers who own the 21-year-old.