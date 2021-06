Black Clover updated fans on Lolopechka's distressing hostage status with the newest chapter of the series! Although much of the current second half of fights in the Spade Kingdom saga has been focused on Asta and the others' fight against the devils of the underworld, there are still some major threads that needed updates. Now that one of the Dark Triad has officially been defeated as of the most recent chapter of the series, it's time for an update as to how the fights against the other two members are going now that all of the pieces are in place.