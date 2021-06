Coinbase, currently with 56 million users, has emerged as a leader in the cryptocurrency space and is already well-known among crypto enthusiasts. Nearly two months ago, Coinbase went public and on its debut, the crypto exchange saw $328.28 per share, valuing it at $85.8 billion. The company announced on Tuesday that owners of its Coinbase Card, mainly available to UK consumers, can use it for payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay.Coinbase Pro, the company’s trading platform, also just announced it would facilitate trading of Dogecoin, which began as a joke meme but has since risen to popularity.