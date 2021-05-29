2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been
In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 one featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players.
Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the Top 5 selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.
Besides those top-notch players, the 2003 class also included many super solid players, including Kyle Korver, David West, Chris Kaman, Mo Williams, Josh Howard, Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison and Luke Ridnour.
Below, we re-draft the 2003 draft class in the order we think they should have gone in.
No. 1 pick: LeBron James
Actual position: No. 1
Career earnings: $349,330,546
Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.4 FG%, 34.5 3P%
No. 2 pick: Dwyane Wade
Actual position: No. 5
Career earnings: $199,499,205
Career stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 29.3 3P%
No. 3 pick: Carmelo Anthony
Actual position: No. 3
Career earnings: $238,202,011
Career stats: 23.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%
No. 4 pick: Chris Bosh
Actual position: No. 4
Career earnings: $242,110,053
Career stats: 19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 49.4 FG%
No. 5 pick: David West
Actual position: No. 18
Career earnings: $93,047,916
Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 49.5 FG%
No. 6 pick: Kyle Korver
Actual position: No. 51
Career earnings: $82,712,208
Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.9 3P%
No. 7 pick: Mo Williams
Actual position: No. 47
Career earnings: $67,606,431
Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.8 rpg, 37.8 3P%
No. 8 pick: Jose Calderon
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $86,202,087
Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 40.7 3P%
No. 9 pick: Boris Diaw
Actual position: No. 21
Career earnings: $81,865,921
Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.3 FG%
No. 10 pick: Leandro Barbosa
Actual position: No. 28
Career earnings: $47,617,717
Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 38.7 3P%
No. 11 pick: Chris Kaman
Actual position: No. 6
Career earnings: $86,527,368
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.9 FG%
No. 12 pick: Josh Howard
Actual position: No. 29
Career earnings: $40,327,083
Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.8 FG%
No. 13 pick: Zaza Pachulia
Actual position: No. 42
Career earnings: $60,356,464
Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%
No. 14 pick: Kirk Hinrich
Actual position: No. 7
Career earnings: $71,692,268
Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg, 37.5 FG%
No. 15 pick: Nick Collison
Actual position: No. 12
Career earnings: $60,322,642
Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.4 FG%
No. 16 pick: TJ Ford
Actual position: No. 8
Career earnings: $43,534,324
Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.3 FG%
No. 17 pick: Luke Ridnour
Actual position: No. 14
Career earnings: $45,269,478
Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.3 rpg, 43.1 FG%
No. 18 pick: Kendrick Perkins
Actual position: No. 27
Career earnings: $56,886,841
Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.0 FG%
No. 19 pick: Steve Blake
Actual position: No. 38
Career earnings: $36,946,977
Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.3 3P%
No. 20 pick: Marquis Daniels
Actual position: Undrafted
Career earnings: $36,697,352
Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.1 FG%
No. 21 pick: Carlos Delfino
Actual position: No. 25
Career earnings: $24,777,037
Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 36.5 3P%
No. 22 pick: Matt Bonner
Actual position: No. 45
Career earnings: $30,128,334
Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.4 FG%
No. 23 pick: James Jones
Actual position: No. 49
Career earnings: $25,835,822
Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.1 3P%
No. 24 pick: Travis Outlaw
Actual position: No. 23
Career earnings: $44,871,226
Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.3 FG%
No. 25 pick: Mickael Pietrus
Actual position: No. 11
Career earnings: $34,658,718
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.5 FG%
No. 26 pick: Willie Green
Actual position: No. 41
Career earnings: $23,373,140
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%
No. 27 pick: Luke Walton
Actual position: No. 32
Career earnings: $33,903,340
Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 32.6 3P%
No. 28 pick: Keith Bogans
Actual position: No. 43
Career earnings: $18,765,545
Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 35.3 3P%
No. 29 pick: Jarvis Hayes
Actual position: No. 10
Career earnings: $13,376,687
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%
No. 30 pick: Jason Kapono
Actual position: No. 31
Career earnings: $28,493,023
Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.6 3P%