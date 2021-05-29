2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 one featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players.

Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the Top 5 selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.

Besides those top-notch players, the 2003 class also included many super solid players, including Kyle Korver, David West, Chris Kaman, Mo Williams, Josh Howard, Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison and Luke Ridnour.

Below, we re-draft the 2003 draft class in the order we think they should have gone in.

No. 1 pick: LeBron James

Actual position: No. 1

Career earnings: $349,330,546

Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.4 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 2 pick: Dwyane Wade

Actual position: No. 5

Career earnings: $199,499,205

Career stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 29.3 3P%

No. 3 pick: Carmelo Anthony

Actual position: No. 3

Career earnings: $238,202,011

Career stats: 23.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%

No. 4 pick: Chris Bosh

Actual position: No. 4

Career earnings: $242,110,053

Career stats: 19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 49.4 FG%

No. 5 pick: David West

Actual position: No. 18

Career earnings: $93,047,916

Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 49.5 FG%

No. 6 pick: Kyle Korver

Actual position: No. 51

Career earnings: $82,712,208

Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.9 3P%

No. 7 pick: Mo Williams

Actual position: No. 47

Career earnings: $67,606,431

Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.8 rpg, 37.8 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jose Calderon

Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $86,202,087

Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 40.7 3P%

No. 9 pick: Boris Diaw

Actual position: No. 21

Career earnings: $81,865,921

Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.3 FG%

No. 10 pick: Leandro Barbosa

Actual position: No. 28

Career earnings: $47,617,717

Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 38.7 3P%

No. 11 pick: Chris Kaman

Actual position: No. 6

Career earnings: $86,527,368

Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.9 FG%

No. 12 pick: Josh Howard

Actual position: No. 29

Career earnings: $40,327,083

Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.8 FG%

No. 13 pick: Zaza Pachulia

Actual position: No. 42

Career earnings: $60,356,464

Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%

No. 14 pick: Kirk Hinrich

Actual position: No. 7

Career earnings: $71,692,268

Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg, 37.5 FG%

No. 15 pick: Nick Collison

Actual position: No. 12

Career earnings: $60,322,642

Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.4 FG%

No. 16 pick: TJ Ford

Actual position: No. 8

Career earnings: $43,534,324

Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.3 FG%

No. 17 pick: Luke Ridnour

Actual position: No. 14

Career earnings: $45,269,478

Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.3 rpg, 43.1 FG%

No. 18 pick: Kendrick Perkins

Actual position: No. 27

Career earnings: $56,886,841

Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.0 FG%

No. 19 pick: Steve Blake

Actual position: No. 38

Career earnings: $36,946,977

Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.3 3P%

No. 20 pick: Marquis Daniels

Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $36,697,352

Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.1 FG%

No. 21 pick: Carlos Delfino

Actual position: No. 25

Career earnings: $24,777,037

Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 36.5 3P%

No. 22 pick: Matt Bonner

Actual position: No. 45

Career earnings: $30,128,334

Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.4 FG%

No. 23 pick: James Jones

Actual position: No. 49

Career earnings: $25,835,822

Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.1 3P%

No. 24 pick: Travis Outlaw

Actual position: No. 23

Career earnings: $44,871,226

Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.3 FG%

No. 25 pick: Mickael Pietrus

Actual position: No. 11

Career earnings: $34,658,718

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 26 pick: Willie Green

Actual position: No. 41

Career earnings: $23,373,140

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 27 pick: Luke Walton

Actual position: No. 32

Career earnings: $33,903,340

Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 32.6 3P%

No. 28 pick: Keith Bogans

Actual position: No. 43

Career earnings: $18,765,545

Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 35.3 3P%

No. 29 pick: Jarvis Hayes

Actual position: No. 10

Career earnings: $13,376,687

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%

No. 30 pick: Jason Kapono

Actual position: No. 31

Career earnings: $28,493,023

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.6 3P%