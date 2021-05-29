Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2003 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

By HoopsHype staff
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9a9t_0aFQU72M00

In the running for one of the greatest classes in NBA history, the 2003 one featured multiple future Hall-of-Famers and various excellent role players.

Among the legends taken in the 2003 class: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh, all taken within the Top 5 selections. The fifth player to go in the Top 5, however, Darko Milicic, will go down as one of the worst picks in draft history considering the players who went directly after him.

Besides those top-notch players, the 2003 class also included many super solid players, including Kyle Korver, David West, Chris Kaman, Mo Williams, Josh Howard, Kirk Hinrich, Nick Collison and Luke Ridnour.

Below, we re-draft the 2003 draft class in the order we think they should have gone in.

No. 1 pick: LeBron James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28qu14_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 1

Career earnings: $349,330,546

Career stats: 27.0 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 7.4 apg, 50.4 FG%, 34.5 3P%

No. 2 pick: Dwyane Wade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg9En_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 5

Career earnings: $199,499,205

Career stats: 22.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 48.0 FG%, 29.3 3P%

No. 3 pick: Carmelo Anthony

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48NJ5p_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 3

Career earnings: $238,202,011

Career stats: 23.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 44.7 FG%, 35.3 3P%

No. 4 pick: Chris Bosh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgrVh_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 4

Career earnings: $242,110,053

Career stats: 19.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 49.4 FG%

No. 5 pick: David West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oix2x_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 18

Career earnings: $93,047,916

Career stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 49.5 FG%

No. 6 pick: Kyle Korver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbfZV_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 51

Career earnings: $82,712,208

Career stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 42.9 3P%

No. 7 pick: Mo Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDTNE_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 47

Career earnings: $67,606,431

Career stats: 13.2 ppg, 4.9 apg, 2.8 rpg, 37.8 3P%

No. 8 pick: Jose Calderon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upDl5_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $86,202,087

Career stats: 8.9 ppg, 5.8 apg, 2.4 rpg, 40.7 3P%

No. 9 pick: Boris Diaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J7uA_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 21

Career earnings: $81,865,921

Career stats: 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 49.3 FG%

No. 10 pick: Leandro Barbosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bX7fl_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 28

Career earnings: $47,617,717

Career stats: 10.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.1 apg, 38.7 3P%

No. 11 pick: Chris Kaman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Svur_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 6

Career earnings: $86,527,368

Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 48.9 FG%

No. 12 pick: Josh Howard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQHPx_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 29

Career earnings: $40,327,083

Career stats: 14.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 44.8 FG%

No. 13 pick: Zaza Pachulia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oqqZ_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 42

Career earnings: $60,356,464

Career stats: 6.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 46.9 FG%

No. 14 pick: Kirk Hinrich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWwNn_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 7

Career earnings: $71,692,268

Career stats: 10.9 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.9 rpg, 37.5 FG%

No. 15 pick: Nick Collison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMNzn_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 12

Career earnings: $60,322,642

Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.4 FG%

No. 16 pick: TJ Ford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQdy4_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 8

Career earnings: $43,534,324

Career stats: 11.2 ppg, 5.8 apg, 3.1 rpg, 43.3 FG%

No. 17 pick: Luke Ridnour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=023RPy_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 14

Career earnings: $45,269,478

Career stats: 9.3 ppg, 4.5 apg, 2.3 rpg, 43.1 FG%

No. 18 pick: Kendrick Perkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7HrZ_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 27

Career earnings: $56,886,841

Career stats: 5.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 53.0 FG%

No. 19 pick: Steve Blake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnzUS_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 38

Career earnings: $36,946,977

Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 4.0 apg, 38.3 3P%

No. 20 pick: Marquis Daniels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KgeAs_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: Undrafted

Career earnings: $36,697,352

Career stats: 7.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 45.1 FG%

No. 21 pick: Carlos Delfino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LI6kC_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 25

Career earnings: $24,777,037

Career stats: 8.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 36.5 3P%

No. 22 pick: Matt Bonner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzmcB_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 45

Career earnings: $30,128,334

Career stats: 5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 46.4 FG%

No. 23 pick: James Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnvhi_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 49

Career earnings: $25,835,822

Career stats: 5.2 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 0.5 apg, 40.1 3P%

No. 24 pick: Travis Outlaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqWjM_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 23

Career earnings: $44,871,226

Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.3 FG%

No. 25 pick: Mickael Pietrus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vgqzn_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 11

Career earnings: $34,658,718

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 26 pick: Willie Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LV25s_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 41

Career earnings: $23,373,140

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%

No. 27 pick: Luke Walton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XmM3_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 32

Career earnings: $33,903,340

Career stats: 4.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.3 apg, 32.6 3P%

No. 28 pick: Keith Bogans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQczJ_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 43

Career earnings: $18,765,545

Career stats: 6.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 35.3 3P%

No. 29 pick: Jarvis Hayes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S597G_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 10

Career earnings: $13,376,687

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.5 FG%

No. 30 pick: Jason Kapono

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQ6ea_0aFQU72M00

Actual position: No. 31

Career earnings: $28,493,023

Career stats: 8.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 35.6 3P%

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

21K+
Followers
45K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Kyle Korver
Person
Boris Diaw
Person
Luke Ridnour
Person
Zaza Pachulia
Person
Nick Collison
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Josh Howard
Person
Leandro Barbosa
Person
Steve Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Fg#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAtigernet.com

Re: NBA Playoffs

I'm not much of an NBA fan but Damian Lillard is now my official new favorite player. Dude is insane and has no help. He needs to leave Portland. I have watched him essentially be the modern KG, from the no help aspect. I hear the Atlanta Hawks are accepting applications after the season. They are an ascending team that has a nice young core (most of that team is 21/22 years old).
NBAYardbarker

5 Young Players That Have Been Great In The NBA Playoffs

Not every player is made for the playoffs. Some raise to the occasion, others crumble to the pressure and don't perform the same way they usually do. It's always been like that and that's not likely to change any time soon. For most stars, you'd expect a certain type of...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 Orlando Magic Player Evaluations: Evan Fournier showed what his role should have been

Throughout his whole career with the Orlando Magic, Evan Fournier, along with most of the core of the Rob Hennigan era, had to play out a role for the Magic to be competitive. Fournier played admirably with the Magic in his seven seasons with the Magic, averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting a 53.1-percent effective field goal percentage. He was often the magic’s lone shooter on the floor but also one of the team’s best perimeter scorers.
NBANew York Post

Knicks have to re-evaluate everything after NBA playoffs disaster

There’s a saying coined by legendary former Giants coach Bill Parcells: “You are what your record says you are.”. Except maybe not in a pandemic season with lots of variables. The conditions suited Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks perfectly in the regular season, but the talent level got exposed during a playoffs,...
NBASports Illustrated

Amauri Hardy Declares for NBA Draft

Oregon guard Amauri Hardy has declared for the NBA draft and will sign with an agent, he announced on Instagram Monday. “I’m forever grateful for having the opportunity to play at the University of Oregon,” Hardy wrote. “I was able to create memories that will last a lifetime.”. Hardy averaged...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Draft 2021: 4 First-Round Prospects Bulls Fans Should Watch

NBA Draft: 4 first-round prospects Bulls fans should watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls have jumped forward from their pre-lottery draft position twice in the last 13 years. The first time, in 2008, they cashed 1.7 percent odds to win the No. 1 pick and draft Derrick...
NBASporting News

NBA Twitter criticizes Lakers for clearing Anthony Davis to play in Game 6: 'Should have never been out there'

Why was Anthony Davis even on the floor to begin Game 6? Plenty of NBA fans and analysts were asking that question on Thursday night. The Lakers star was cleared to play against the Suns by the team's medical staff, but it became obvious early in the contest that he didn't have his normal level of mobility. Davis, fighting through a left groin injury he suffered earlier in the series, struggled to run up and down the court, let alone attack the basket or defend Phoenix's guards on switches.
NBAsportswar.com

2021 NBA Draft Combine invitees

Why have the names of 4 or 5 players receiving invitations been released and others haven't? At least I can't find any others but I am not good at searches. Are these "unofficial" leaks?
NBAorangefizz.net

Best 2021 NBA Draft Prospects

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place July 29, and this year, the draft class features a number of talented rookies who will be able to make an immediate impression. We won’t know which NBA franchise will have the first pick until June 22, but before then, there is certain to be plenty of scrutiny of the list.
NBAAS.com

How many Europeans have been MVPs in NBA history?

The NBA's Most Valuable Player award is one of the greatest honors any basketball player could get. Only a shortlist of players have won such an award throughout history, let alone win it multiple times. On that shortlist, there is even a smaller and more exclusive group of players: the...
LotteryNBA

How the NBA Draft Lottery Works

Here is a breakdown of how the NBA Draft Lottery works. The NBA Draft Lottery is a weighted system that determines the order that non-playoff teams (or playoff teams that have acquired a lottery pick from a non-playoff team via prior trade) will select in the draft. There are 1,000...
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

NBA Draft Scouting: Jalen Suggs

Over the last five years, Coach Mark Few has assembled a powerhouse in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga has developed into being an incredibly strong, elite program and has now started to add 5-Star bluechip prospects into Coach Few’s program. Jalen Suggs committed to Gonzaga and ended up driving the team to the NCAA Tournament Final.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

I was on NBA Draft Junkies Podcast!

Https://open.spotify.com/episode/2yTK5RS6DA81SnLYOK1ktw?si=IqrCC9VSS0ahxjiUx5ug_Q&utm_source=copy-link. Please follow and support Rafael Barlowe and nbadraftjunkies.com. Look them up on Twitter and Instagram. Best in the game for draft coverage imo. This was a lot of fun and definitely would love to hear feedback. Love to talk draft with anyone and everyone!
NBAdailymagazine.news

Foreign-born players who have been named NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets superstar lowest NBA Draft pick to win MVP. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was named MVP on June 8, 2021, making him just the sixth non-U.S.-born player to win the award. Let's look at all of them. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets, C. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson)
NBAwelcometoloudcity.com

NBA Draft Scouting: Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga has been regarded as a consensus top-five pick for a long time. Kuminga was a star in high school who more than matched contemporaries such as Cade Cunningham on the AAU circuit. Kuminga represented The Patrick School in high school, a hotbed of talent in New Jersey. The...
NBArealsport101.com

NBA 2K22: Cover athlete leak may have been false alarm

NBA 2K22 looked like they may have had their most significant leak yet, as a new image appeared to reveal the cover of this year's game and their pick for cover athlete. While not official, things initially looked solid for this to be a legitimate leak of the NBA 2K22 cover and cover athlete, and here's what we know so far.
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Kendrick Perkins’ All-NBA ‘He is Who He Is’ Team | KJZ

Kendrick Perkins joins KJZ to to discuss who would be on his All-NBA “he is who he is team.”. 0:00 Why Giannis Antetokounmpo should be on the list. 2:01 Making a case for Anthony Davis in the category. 3:33 Does Russell Westbrook belong?. 5:00 Kristaps Porzingis’ name enters the conversation.