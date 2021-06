RIDGELAND, S.C. - Dustin Johnson gave the field a glimmer of hope Friday at the inaugural Palmetto Championship. Johnson started the week at Congaree Golf Club as a +800 betting co-favorite alongside Brooks Koepka. But while Koepka missed the cut after two mediocre rounds, Johnson had everything clicking for the first time in months. After an opening 65, he birdied six of his first 16 holes in the second round to join Chesson Hadley as a co-leader at 11 under. That move ballooned his live odds at PointsBet Sportsbook all the way out to -225, and throughout the day he was a better than odds-on favorite despite not holding the lead.