Snack cake bandits threaten Missouri town’s Little Debbie supply

Something sinister is going on in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, because for the second time this year, a duo of sinister bandits have broken into a locked storage unit and stolen multiple boxes of Little Debbie snack cakes. The police are asking for the public’s assistance to solve this case. If any major crime syndicates learn Poplar Bluff has a thriving snack cake black market, then god help us all. Picture 1920s Chicago, but replace the booze with Zebra Cakes.