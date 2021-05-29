Cancel
Columbus, NE

WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll - Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

By Matt Lindberg
Columbus Telegram
 16 days ago

The debut of the Cattlemen's Ball in Columbus has been in the works for years – literally. But in less than a week, almost three years of work on the part of more than 1,700 volunteers while overcoming the obstacles of historic flooding in 2019 and a one-year-event-delay caused by a global pandemic in 2020, will finally come to fruition. The 2021 edition of the Cattlemen's Ball is set to take place June 4-5 on land about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles owned by Columbus' Scott and Pat Mueller.

