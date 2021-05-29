WATCH NOW: Cattlemen's Ball finally ready to roll - Columbus gearing up to host big cancer research benefit

The debut of the Cattlemen’s Ball in Columbus has been in the works for years – literally. But in less than a week, almost three years of work on the part of more than 1,700 volunteers while overcoming the obstacles of historic flooding in 2019 and a one-year-event-delay caused by a global pandemic in 2020, will finally come to fruition. The 2021 edition of the Cattlemen’s Ball is set to take place June 4-5 on land about 5 miles north of Dickie Doodles owned by Columbus’ Scott and Pat Mueller.