Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, CT

2009 Summer St., Stamford, Connecticut Welcomes 3 New Tenants: Choyce Peterson Exclusive Listing Agent

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced the successful completion of leases for three new tenants at 2009 Summer Street in Stamford, Connecticut. The Choyce Peterson agency team, Vice President Adam Cognetta and Associate Casey McKnight, has been the exclusive listing agent since 2020 representing the Landlord, The Field Group (TFG), in each transaction for 2009 Summer Street.

massachusettsnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Real Estate
City
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Real Estate
Stamford, CT
Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Norwalk, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Real Estate Brokerage#Conn#Home Office#Regal Blu Pool Spa#Total Insurance Brokerage#Https Www#Copr#News Network#Massachusetts Newswire#Tenants#Fairfield County#Office Suites#Commercial Properties#Westchester#Photo Courtesy#Leases#Exclusive#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Connecticut Post

Why one Bronx family set its sights on Stamford

Casey Hallen and her family were living in Riverdale, N.Y. when COVID-19 landed in the state. With one daughter about to turn 3 years old at the time and plans to expand the family, Hallen said the pandemic made it the perfect time to make a move. “We didn't feel...
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Pandemic stories: Six New Yorkers on why they moved to Connecticut

Deciding to relocate to a new city or state is more than just a financial transaction or logistical matter — it's a personal, carefully-considered decision, according to these six former New York City residents. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut received a greater share of new arrivals than similar locales in...
Shelton, CTsheltonherald.com

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
Middletown Press

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Danbury, CTPosted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Melville, NYwestfaironline.com

LI firm acquires PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester

Scarsdale-based PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy of Melville, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Professional Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services with locations in five states. The company has 15 offices in Westchester and five in Fairfield County. Tim Tyler, who founded...
Posted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

Survivors: Connecticut’s Independent Pharmacies

Just before the pandemic hit, I took a ride into Manhattan to go see a concert. On the walk to the venue, I thought to myself, wow, Duane Reade/Walgreens must own 1/4 of New York City. It seemed that one of their pharmacies was on every corner. It's not that bad here in Connecticut, but you might have a hard time finding a pharmacy that isn't CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens.
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

What to Know About Lifting of COVID Restrictions in CT Wednesday

On Wednesday, the governor is lifting most remaining COVID-19-related restrictions and he is also ending the indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ned Lamont’s decision comes after the CDC announced last week that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most indoor settings. Some businesses...