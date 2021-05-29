Cancel
Heath Spivey named as New President of North Carolina’s DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering,

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™ announced today that they have appointed Heath Spivey, Manager of the Nashville Regional Office, as the new President of DELTA |v| Forensic Engineering, Inc.™, effective January 1, 2022. He will be succeeding Brian Anders, who will be stepping down from his current role as President and maintaining his titles of CEO and Founder of the organization. As President, Heath will be responsible for leading the companywide growth and strategic development of DELTA |v|™ as they continue maturing as an organization.

massachusettsnewswire.com
