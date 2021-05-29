‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Dani Soares Announces That Her Baby Is Born!
Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht announced on May 29 that her baby girl has arrived. “She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support,” she shared on Instagram along with a photo of her child’s tiny hand. “Will post more once mummy had some rest.” Only days prior to the birth of her daughter, Soares posted a pregnancy photo and the caption, “Enjoying the sun and little baby inside the belly.”www.cheatsheet.com