Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Dani Soares Announces That Her Baby Is Born!

By Gina Ragusa
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht announced on May 29 that her baby girl has arrived. “She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out. We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support,” she shared on Instagram along with a photo of her child’s tiny hand. “Will post more once mummy had some rest.” Only days prior to the birth of her daughter, Soares posted a pregnancy photo and the caption, “Enjoying the sun and little baby inside the belly.”

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

107K+
Followers
62K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Deck Sailing Yacht#Baby Girl#Cute Baby#Oh My Girl#Star#Mummy#Bravo Insider#Covid#Wwhl#Sailing#Deck Alum Baby#Omg Congratulations Dani#Deck Mediterranean#Newborn Photos#Super Mum#Captain Glenn Shephard#Happy#Holiday#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
Place
Sydney
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosThe Tab

This is how much the cast of Below Deck actually earn

A new series of Below Deck Med will be dropping on June 29th and frankly, it can’t come soon enough. I still haven’t got over when photographer Johnny Eyelash and his entourage got caught with coke and they all had to sail back to port. But while rich guests causing havoc on the high seas is great, the REAL drama comes from the staff. And although they get treated like absolute shit while on the show, it turns out the Below Deck cast get paid massive salaries.
TV Showsrealitytitbit.com

What happened to Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Charter guest from season 1

Kerry McReynolds from Below Deck Sailing Yacht was a stand-out charter guest. Let’s take a look at what happened to her and what her story was…. On TV shows such as Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, there are some charter guests who make a name for themselves for all the wrong reasons, but Kerry McReynolds was a guest from season 1 that touched the hearts of both the crew on board and viewers at home.
Hair Carebravotv.com

Below Deck Med's Anastasia Surmava Unveils a Gorgeous Short Haircut

Anastasia Surmava has a stunning new look. The Below Deck Mediterranean alum recently took to social media to debut a chic short haircut just in time for summer. Anastasia put her fresh 'do on display in an Instagram clip posted on June 4. As captured in the video, the yachtie decided to give her strands a makeover, cutting several inches off her brunette locks, which formerly fell past her shoulders. The result: a gorgeous chin-grazing bob featuring a side part and soft waves.