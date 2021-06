Upon finding out that I would be getting 8 weeks paid paternity leave in July, more than likely, I knew I'd have ALL the time in the world to be frequenting the online community I have been most loyal to.(Sorry, Brazzers.) Let's not fool ourselves, 1 kid is enough, 2 is a handful, and 4 is gonna take off those diaper wearing, colostomy bag sportin', denture wearing years off my life. But, we are slowly on a collision course to a new frontier, again, in college football. Gone are the days of super computers and Condoleeza Rice news snippets. Well, almost. I welcome our 12 team CFP overlords with hope and virtue. I welcome the arguments of G5 alum/fans with P5 stalwarts. I welcome the possibility of legally laying down money on something before I die. And finally, I welcome all of you back to the CFB threads. Let's get in to it, shall we?