Bobby Flay’s Easy Trick to Melting Cheese on a Burger

We all have certain obsessions we can't seem to shake. One of mine is cat food. I know that sounds strange, but it's true. I'm constantly thinking about the food my two cats, Franny and Zooey, eat. The fixation isn't helped by their incessant whining out of supposed hunger. Seriously, you'd think these cats had been neglected or are wasting away by how much they cry and beg to be fed. In reality, they're overweight and eat four times a day — two servings of dry food and two of wet. Still, they sit next to me and claw at my arm while I work, scream-meow whenever my partner or I walk close to their food bowls or approach the closet where their food is kept, and nuzzle my ear in the middle of every single night in an attempt to rouse me for a 2 a.m. snack. So, really, how could I not think about what they're eating all the time?