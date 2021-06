From all the early reaction, the Pitt football coaches idea to host all the top local talent tonight for a “Hometown Throwdown” was a huge success. On the opening day of college recruiting, Pat Narduzzi and his staff hosted a bunch of Western Pennsylvania elite talent at the teams headquarters on the South Side for an official visit. A majority of these players already hold offers from the Panthers and the ones that don’t are on the Panthers radar and could be in line for them in the near future.