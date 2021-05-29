Winners of virtual Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl named
ATHENS — Forty 4-Hers participated in the recent virtual 2021 Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl supported by The Georgia Dairy Youth Foundation and Milk Check-Off. Students participating in the quiz bowl receive a better knowledge of dairy-related topics and learn to demonstrate that knowledge in a competitive and thought-stimulating environment and gain important life skills, such as confidence, independence and compassion. They also strengthen decision-making and leadership skills in an environment that allows contribution to a group effort, encouraging teamwork and collaboration with a diverse group of peers.www.kpvi.com