Winners of virtual Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl named

By Heather Shultz CAES News
KPVI Newschannel 6
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Forty 4-Hers participated in the recent virtual 2021 Georgia 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl supported by The Georgia Dairy Youth Foundation and Milk Check-Off. Students participating in the quiz bowl receive a better knowledge of dairy-related topics and learn to demonstrate that knowledge in a competitive and thought-stimulating environment and gain important life skills, such as confidence, independence and compassion. They also strengthen decision-making and leadership skills in an environment that allows contribution to a group effort, encouraging teamwork and collaboration with a diverse group of peers.

