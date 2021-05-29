Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Moretz earns PlantTel scholarship

Tifton Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGinger Nelson with PlantTel presents Allen Moretz with the 2021 James Perry Gleaton Scholarship. Moretz is the third recipient of the 2021 JP Gleaton Scholarship. The Plant Telecommunications scholarship is awarded in honor of James Perry Gleaton, founder of Plant Telephone Company. Recipients given the scholarship are typically PlantTel employees or a child of an employee planning to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. Nelson is the granddaughter of the late James Perry Gleaton.

www.tiftongazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Society
Tifton, GA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Plant Telephone Company#Recipients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Tifton, GAGriffin Daily News

ABAC honors top academic students

TIFTON — Students who qualified for academic honors during the 2020-21 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College were recognized during the recent Spring Fling on the ABAC campus. Students receiving Distinguished Honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall...
Tifton, GATifton Gazette

Museum program highlights art, creativity

TIFTON – The Tifton Museum of Arts and Heritage will bring its annual Celebrate Creativity Festival right into people's living rooms this year. Choosing a temporarily safe way to present the popular outdoor/indoor event, the museum has produced a series of specially made videos, featuring the work of five local artists, as well as an additional video event especially for families, museum staff said in a statement.
Tift County, GATifton Gazette

Tift virus numbers unchanged this weekend

TIFTON – Tift County reports no COVID-19 changes this weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Tift County has reported 97 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. The county records 29 probable COVID-19-related deaths. Tift County has reported 3,450 cases since the...