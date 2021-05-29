Moretz earns PlantTel scholarship

Ginger Nelson with PlantTel presents Allen Moretz with the 2021 James Perry Gleaton Scholarship. Moretz is the third recipient of the 2021 JP Gleaton Scholarship. The Plant Telecommunications scholarship is awarded in honor of James Perry Gleaton, founder of Plant Telephone Company. Recipients given the scholarship are typically PlantTel employees or a child of an employee planning to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. Nelson is the granddaughter of the late James Perry Gleaton.