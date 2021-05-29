Cancel
Chicago, IL

Beaches still closed for swimming due to weather, waves

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago beaches were supposed to open Friday for the first time since 2019 before the pandemic, but most of them were still closed for swimming because of high waves and dangerous currents. The waves along the lake front reached up to 11 feet. Swimming is still prohibited at...

