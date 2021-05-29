Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Sasha Johnson: 18-year-old appears in court over conspiracy to murder BLM activist

By Tom Batchelor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oy8DM_0aFQSdvp00

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson .

The mother-of-two remains in hospital in a critical condition after the attack at a party in Peckham , southeast London, in the early hours of Sunday 23 May.

Cameron Deriggs, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning after being charged on Friday night.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Prosecutor Carol Udenze said: “This offence happened on 23 May at an address where a lady was shot in the head and another person was shot in the foot – this was at a house party.

“The crown’s case is that the defendant in agreement with others conspired to murder somebody at that address.”

Ms Udenze confirmed police did not believe Ms Johnson was the intended victim.

Remanding Mr Deriggs in custody, District Judge Michael Snow said: “This case is sent to the criminal court.

“You will be there on 25 June, probably by live link, where the judge will want confirmation of your plea and give directions for the smooth running of your case.”

Several members of Mr Deriggs’s family, including his parents, were present in the public gallery. He appeared dressed in a grey hoody and blue jeans. He did not give an indication of plea.

Ms Johnson had been among 30 guests at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men entered through a side gate and fired shots, investigators said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, of the Metropolitan Police, said Ms Johnson was shot in the “ensuing melee” before the suspects fled.

Additional reporting by Press Association

View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

150K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Snow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Conspiracy To Murder#Criminal Conspiracy#Victim Of Shooting#Criminal Court#District Court#London Police#Blm#The Metropolitan Police#Press Association#Man#Investigators#Plea#Attack#Prosecutor Carol Udenze#Mr Deriggs#Black Lives Matter#Carol#Consort Road#Old Bailey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Violent CrimesBBC

Louth deaths: Daniel Boulton appears in court charged with murder

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his ex-partner and her child. Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson were found stabbed at a house in Louth, Lincolnshire, on Monday evening. Daniel Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, was remanded in custody at Lincoln...
Minoritiesnewpaper24.com

Second teenager charged over London capturing of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson – NEWPAPER24

Second teenager charged over London capturing of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. A second teenager appeared in court docket on Saturday on a cost of conspiracy to homicide over the capturing in south London final month of Sasha Johnson, a outstanding member of the Black Lives Matter motion in Britain.The Metropolitan Police stated 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday night. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom and was remanded into custody with an order to look on the Outdated Bailey courthouse on July 7.Johnson, a mom of two, was shot within the head at a home…
Bakersville, NCmitchellnews.com

Bakersville man in BLM incident appears in court

JONESBOROUGH — A backlog of hearings caused by the pandemic pushed Jared Benjamin Lafer’s appearance in court back several months, but on Thursday, May 27 the Bakersville man accused of running over a Johnson City Black Lives Matter protester this past September stood before a judge. Lafer, who faces a...
Minoritieswopular.com

Second Man Charged In Shooting Of British Blm Activist Sasha Johnson

A second man has been charged in the shooting last month of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement Saturday. Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist. A second teenager appeared in court Saturday on a charge of conspiracy to murder...
Violent Crimeswvih.com

Murder Suspect Appears In Court

An accused killer appeared in Bullitt Circuit Court on Monday, charged with murder, robbery and possession of drugs. His attorney is now hoping to strike his statements to police from the record. Trent Schaaf is accused of shooting and killing Michael Turner in August of last year. Officers from Jefferson...
WorldVice

Man Alleged to Have Murdered Muslim Family Charged With Terrorism

The man charged with the murder of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ontario, is now facing terrorism charges. Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh revealed the charges during a brief court appearance Monday morning. Nathaniel Veltman also appeared before the court, emotionless with his hands clasped in front of him. The 20-year-old also is facing four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Dea-John Reid: Two teenage boys appear in court charged with murder of 14-year-old

A pair of teenage boys have appeared in court in Birmingham charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy.Dea-John Reid was fatally stabbed on 31 May in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.Two boys, a 14-year-old from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr, were charged by police at the weekend and appeared in custody at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on MondayBoth boys appeared separately before district judge Shamim Qureshi in a hearing which lasted 12 minutes.The older of the two boys wore a grey hooded top, black cargo-style trousers and a black face mask as he stood and confirmed his name,...
Irondequoit, NYcwrochester.com

Irondequoit murder suspect waives extradition during Tues. court appearance

(WHAM) - The man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend in Irondequoit will be coming back to our area following an extradition hearing Tuesday. Seth Larson, 40, was arrested last week in Lewis County, West Virginia - approximately nine days after Lisa Shuler was found dead on May 25 at the home the two had shared on Culver Road.
Violent Crimesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Public inquiry into 2015 prison break shooting set to begin

The public inquiry into the death of Jermaine Baker, who was shot by a Metropolitan Police marksman during a foiled prison break, is due to begin on Monday. Mr Baker, 28, was among a group of men trying to free two inmates from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in north London in December 2015.
Sex CrimesPedestrian.TV

The Cop Charged With The Kidnap And Rape Of Sarah Everard Just Plead Guilty

The cop who was charged with the murder and kidnap of Sarah Everard in March has plead guilty to kidnap and rape. Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, where he accepted responsibility for the killing of Sarah Everard, and plead guilty to kidnap and rape – but was not asked to enter a plea to a murder charge.
Protestsmilwaukeesun.com

41-year-old Belarusian activist stabs himself in court

Minsk [Belarus], June 2 (ANI): A 41-year-old Belarusian activist Stsiapan Latypau stabbed himself in court to protest political repression on Tuesday in Minsk. According to Viasna human rights centre in Belarus, Latypau stabbed himself in the neck with a pen during a court hearing and was rushed to hospital unconscious, reported euronews.
Santa Maria, CANoozhawk

18-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges in Fatal Shooting in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria man has been charged in Santa Barbara County Superior Court with murder for a fatal shooting Memorial Day weekend during an altercation. Fernando Camarillo-Cervantes, 18, was arrested June 7, more than a week after allegedly shooting Rafael Santos Toribio, 38, of Santa Maria. At about 10 p.m....
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Canadian man charged with terrorism in killing of four members of Muslim family

A man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in Ontario, Canada, has been charged with an act of terrorism, according to officials. The man, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, was charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder on Monday for driving into the family in London, Ontario, last week. He will reappear in court following the terrorism charges, which followed almost a week of investigations, CBC News reported.On 6 June, Mr Veltman drove his truck into five members of a Muslim family — killing four, and severely injuring a child, Fayez,...