Sasha Johnson: 18-year-old appears in court over conspiracy to murder BLM activist

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson .

The mother-of-two remains in hospital in a critical condition after the attack at a party in Peckham , southeast London, in the early hours of Sunday 23 May.

Cameron Deriggs, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning after being charged on Friday night.

He was remanded into custody until his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Prosecutor Carol Udenze said: “This offence happened on 23 May at an address where a lady was shot in the head and another person was shot in the foot – this was at a house party.

“The crown’s case is that the defendant in agreement with others conspired to murder somebody at that address.”

Ms Udenze confirmed police did not believe Ms Johnson was the intended victim.

Remanding Mr Deriggs in custody, District Judge Michael Snow said: “This case is sent to the criminal court.

“You will be there on 25 June, probably by live link, where the judge will want confirmation of your plea and give directions for the smooth running of your case.”

Several members of Mr Deriggs’s family, including his parents, were present in the public gallery. He appeared dressed in a grey hoody and blue jeans. He did not give an indication of plea.

Ms Johnson had been among 30 guests at a party in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men entered through a side gate and fired shots, investigators said.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, of the Metropolitan Police, said Ms Johnson was shot in the “ensuing melee” before the suspects fled.

Additional reporting by Press Association