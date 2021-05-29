Types of German Shepherd: Most Common Variants of This Working Breed

For more than 30 years, I have served as a veterinarian at one of the largest veterinary emergency hospitals in the country. Each year, our hospital treats more than 11,000 cats and dogs in our emergency room. Thousands more see our veterinary specialists. As you might guess, I’ve taken care of a lot of dogs and have likely seen just about every type of canine illness you can imagine. I am also a longtime owner and breeder of Afghan Hounds. One thing I’ve learned through my experience is that when it comes to illness, pretty much any dog can get sick. Despite articles claiming that mixed-breed dogs are healthier than purebred dogs, my extensive first-hand experience, and an important study conducted by the University of California-Davis, tells us otherwise.