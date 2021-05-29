Cancel
Types of German Shepherd: Most Common Variants of This Working Breed

By Erin McDade
 16 days ago
date 2021-05-29

Did you know there are several different types of German Shepherds?. German Shepherds are some of the most recognizable working dog breeds. The German Shepherd dog breed has worked as military dogs, herding dogs, and more. But did you realize that there are several different types of German Shepherds? There are not only differences between American and German dogs, but also in working ability vs. conformation show ability.

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

