Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers football’s 2021 schedule brings familiar feel in multiple ways

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year plus of living in a global pandemic, things are starting to get closer to the way they were before there was COVID-19 in the United States. With approximately half of the country’s population vaccinated and that percentage increasing daily, the CDC’s recent change in guidance has led to most states dropping most mask mandates. While adjustments back to true normalcy will be a process, one source of comfort is the idea of a traditional fall upcoming.

www.onthebanks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#American Football#Cdc#Kickoff Times#Syracuse 2 P M#The Acc Network#The Big Ten Network#Ohio State#Penn State#Ru#The Scarlet Knights#Northwestern#Michigan State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
FootballPilot-News

NLC will adjust football schedule for 2022

DUNLAP — The Northern Lakes Conference has announced a change in the football schedule for the coming seasons. The Conference has voted to begin a rotating football schedule beginning in the fall of 2022. The current schedule will remain in place for the 2021 season. See the story in the...
NFLScarlet Nation

Rutgers Football freshman TE Victor Konopka shows out at spring game

One of the biggest surprises that most fans came away with from the 2021 Rutgers Football spring game was the fact that the tight ends who were almost non-existent last year combined for 158 receiving yards in the game. Out of all those tight ends, second year freshman tight end...
West Lafayette, INnaptownbuzz.com

2021 Purdue Boilermakers Football Schedule

The Purdue Boilermakers return to the football field in 2021 for a complete season including nine Big Ten games and the return of Notre Dame to the schedule. Sep 4 7 PM Home Oregon State West Lafayette, Ind. (ROSS-ADE STADIUM) FS1. Sep 11 3 PM Away UConn Hartford, Conn. CBS...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Rutgers men’s lacrosse adds Penn grad transfer Mitch Bartolo

Just a few weeks after the program’s first NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals appearance in 31 years, Rutgers men’s lacrosse is reloading. Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders reported on Thursday afternoon that Penn midfielder Mitch Bartolo will use his final season of eligibility to play on the banks. In addition, a pair of Division III All-Americans in Wesleyan star Ronan Jacoby and Salisbury’s Brad Apgar will become Scarlet Knights for their final season as well.
College Sportsfordham.edu

Fordham Releases 2021 Football Schedule

The 2021 Fordham University football schedule was officially released today and it includes not one, but two games against FBS opponents, including the Rams’ first ever game with the University of Nebraska. Read the full story on fordhamsports.com.
Indiana Statetheonlycolors.com

Ranking Michigan State’s 2021 Football Schedule: No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers

Missing this game on television due to personal conflicts last season was not a bad turn of events, speaking solely for myself. The Hoosiers shutout Michigan State 24-0 in an embarrassing outing by the Spartans. Besides that debacle, Indiana has emerged as quite the tough program under Tom Allen in a way that reminds me a lot of peak Mark Dantonio teams. Now the question becomes how sustainable was the 2020 season in Bloomington. For now, Michigan State should be wary of the coaching staff for Indiana in a way they haven’t had to worry about when game-planning for a certain other trophy game prior to 2008 (because that team’s coaching staff hasn’t been the advantage). Also, the roster is stacked as well.
Waverly, IAmonmouthscots.com

Scots Announce 2021 Football Schedule

For the first time in 651 days the Monmouth College football team will take the field on Saturday, September 4 when they play under the lights at Wartburg College. The 7 p.m. contest in Waverly, Iowa will be the first for the Fighting Scots since a 2019 NCAA Division III playoffs loss on November 23, 2019. The Scots lost to Wartburg in 2019 after beating the Knights in 2018 and are 2-7 all-time in the series.
College SportsAtlantic City Press

Rutgers football to welcome back fans at full capacity this fall

Rutgers University announced Wednesday it will welcome back fans in full attendance for home football games this season at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Rutgers will have six home games this season, including kicking off the season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Temple. The announcement follows the state’s updated guidance...
Michigan StatePosted by
SpartanNation

Michigan State Football Offers Multiple 2024 Prospects

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's coaching staff has been busy since the NCAA dead period expired earlier this month. On top of camps, unofficial and official visits, plus a commitment from three-star linebacker/safety Quavian Carter, the Spartans have reached out to multiple 2024 prospects. Jeremiah McClellan, a 6-foot-1 wide...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

USC basketball adds familiar foes to non-conference schedule

Andy Enfield is going to see some familiar faces and some familiar foes this upcoming season. USC’s men’s basketball program announced it will participate in the Jerry Colangelo Classic held in the desert at Phoenix Suns Arena on December 18 as well as the Wooden Legacy tournament held in Anaheim Thanksgiving weekend.
College Sportslaurenscountysports.com

PC's new football schedule really is

Presbyterian College’s football schedule doesn’t have a lot of familiarity to it. Under first-year head coach Kevin Kelley, the Blue Hose will play 11 games, six of which are at Bailey Memorial Stadium. Only Davidson, Stetson and former Big South opponent Campbell have ever played Presbyterian more than five times. The Blue Hose have never played Fort Lauderdale (Fla.), Dayton (Ohio), Valparaiso (Ind.), Marist (N.Y.) and Saint Thomas (Minn.) before.
High Schoolfoleysportstourism.com

FHS Brings High-Caliber Football

It may be June but in Foley it’s never too early to be thinking of football season. Thankfully Foley High School (FHS) is hosting the Foley Showdown 7v7 competition June 30 – July 1 to give everyone a preview of what they can expect this fall. FHS Head Football Coach...