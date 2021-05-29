Rutgers football’s 2021 schedule brings familiar feel in multiple ways
After a year plus of living in a global pandemic, things are starting to get closer to the way they were before there was COVID-19 in the United States. With approximately half of the country’s population vaccinated and that percentage increasing daily, the CDC’s recent change in guidance has led to most states dropping most mask mandates. While adjustments back to true normalcy will be a process, one source of comfort is the idea of a traditional fall upcoming.www.onthebanks.com