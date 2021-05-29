Rutgers football’s 2021 schedule brings familiar feel in multiple ways

Missing this game on television due to personal conflicts last season was not a bad turn of events, speaking solely for myself. The Hoosiers shutout Michigan State 24-0 in an embarrassing outing by the Spartans. Besides that debacle, Indiana has emerged as quite the tough program under Tom Allen in a way that reminds me a lot of peak Mark Dantonio teams. Now the question becomes how sustainable was the 2020 season in Bloomington. For now, Michigan State should be wary of the coaching staff for Indiana in a way they haven’t had to worry about when game-planning for a certain other trophy game prior to 2008 (because that team’s coaching staff hasn’t been the advantage). Also, the roster is stacked as well.