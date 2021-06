Philadelphia Union returns to the pitch after the international break with road clash on national television against Atlanta United FC. Kick off from Mercedes Benz Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ESPN. Fans too can click here to listen to the FOX The Gambler broadcast which is available via 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2, the iHeart App and 1480 AM. Here are today's Starting XI Notes presented by ACME.