2021 NBA Playoffs: Sixers vs. Wizards odds, line, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 99-66 roll
The Washington Wizards host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series on Saturday evening. The Wizards enter the game with a sense of urgency after back-to-back losses to the Sixers. Philadelphia holds a 2-0 lead in the series and, as the No. 1 seed in the East, the 76ers are in a tremendous position. The 76ers are just 20-16 away from home this season, however, leaving room for optimism in the nation's capital. Russell Westbrook (ankle) is listed as questionable for Washington.www.cbssports.com