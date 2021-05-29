Umpire mistake gives Yankees' slugger a three-ball walk

King (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Friday. King made his second consecutive start Friday and retired two of the first three batters he faced, but he gave up a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to put him in line for his third loss of the season. The right-hander has now posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 27.1 innings across nine appearances (two starts) this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday.