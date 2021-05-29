Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Umpire mistake gives Yankees' slugger a three-ball walk

By Lou DiPietro
Posted by 
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gio Urshela was 0-for-4 in the Yankees’ 3-2 loss in Detroit on Friday, but his lone offensive highlight was a walk he drew in the sixth inning…or did he?. Facing Kyle Funkhouser with one out, Urshela fell behind 1-2 before Funkhouser’s fourth pitch appeared to, and sounded like it did, ricochet off Urshela’s bat on a check swing for a foul ball, and was even called as such on the Yankees broadcast. Funkhouser then threw another ball, and after Urshela fouled off three straight pitches, the Tigers reliever threw one to the backstop – and Urshela dropped his bat, took off his shin guard, and trotted to first.

www.audacy.com
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Vic Carapazza
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Umpire#Three Ball#Home Plate#Hits#Strike#Tigers#Shin Guard#Jomboy Media#Foul Ball#Mlb Rules#Detroit#Pool Reporter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Yankees-Baltimore Runs

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Luke Voit singles to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Judge singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Gio Urshela grounds out to third base. Aaron Judge to second. Luke Voit out at third. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gary Sanchez homers to left field. Aaron Judge scores. Clint Frazier homers to left field. Miguel Andujar flies out to deep center field to Cedric Mullins.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees Recap: Walk-off homer in the 11th wins it for the Yankees

The New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays in game 2 of the 4 game set tonight at Yankee Stadium. The Rays took the first game last night against the Yankees and improved their 2021 record to 7-3 against the home team. It was a beautiful night for baseball in the Bronx, a sunny start, and a game-time temperature of 72 degrees. Tonight the Ray’s ace Tyler Glasnow faced the Yankees Domingo German. The final score for tonight’s game was a walk-off win in the eleventh inning for the Yankees 5-3 win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Why was JA Happ allowed to block plate on weird passed ball?

Most Yankees fans were excited on Thursday night in Minnesota to get their first crack at JA Happ since the team acquired him at the 2018 trade deadline. Of course, that was when he starred in August and September before turning his New York legacy to dust with a terrible postseason start at Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees trade for slugger prospect ‘best described with 3 flexing bicep emojis’

It’s usually not a good thing when scouts label a prospect a one-tool player unless that one strength is something really, really special. Connor Cannon’s tremendous right-handed power is what got the 6-foot-4, 240-pounder drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 17th round in 2019, and it’s surely what attracted the Yankees, his new parent club as of Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Michael King: Gives up four runs in loss

King (0-3) allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Red Sox on Friday. King made his second consecutive start Friday and retired two of the first three batters he faced, but he gave up a three-run homer in the top of the first inning to put him in line for his third loss of the season. The right-hander has now posted a 3.62 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 27.1 innings across nine appearances (two starts) this year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Minnesota on Thursday.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays: 2, Yankees: 5 (F/11) - Walk(s) Off Loss

After one of the best months in franchise history, the Rays head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees. Game started out great with a Brandon Lowe single to open the game up. Two batters and two outs later brought Austin Meadows up to the plate, and another day, another Austin Meadows HR.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rich Hill gives Rays another great start in win over Yankees

NEW YORK — Rich Hill would like to have pitched more on Monday, as he does in all of his starts. But the Rays were pleased with the five shutout innings he gave them in a 3-1 win over the Yankees, the latest outing in what has been a dazzling run by the 41-year-lefty. Over his last seven starts, he is 3-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 40-2/3 innings.
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees take game three from the Rays in an exciting ninth

Tonight the New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays in game 3 of a 4 game set. Aaron Judge started in center field for the second time in his career. Jordan Montgomery faced Shane McCallahan for the Rays. It was Lou Gehrig Day across all of baseball. The Yankees wore the number 4, Gehrig’s number, on parts of their uniform.
MLBNew York Post

Clint Frazier’s walk-off homer gives Yankees needed win

For an offense that was already struggling mightily entering Tuesday, the prospect of facing Tyler Glasnow didn’t offer much comfort to the Yankees. But they did just enough to hold serve against the Rays ace, then finally came through against the Tampa Bay bullpen at long last. After the Yankees...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Clint Frazier plays narrative-changing hero with walk-off and dive

As Michael Kay screamed as Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier’s shot hit the left-field seats, “Oh, did they need that.”. Perhaps Frazier needed it more than most. With the game — season? — on the line, the man whose statistics since being named the “starting” left fielder to open 2021 have placed him among the league’s worst and least powerful, Frazier delivered in the most dire of circumstances.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Aaron Boone ejected after losing mind on umpires for horrific showing

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 3: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees argues with home plate umpire Chad Whitson #62 after being thrown out of the game against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
MLBAsbury Park Press

Yankees' walk-off win: Takeaways from thrilling victory over the Rays

NEW YORK – Clint Frazier’s second career walk-off home run – his first since 2017, his rookie year – came at a critical time. “It’s a feeling I’m sure I won’t forget, just because of what we’ve been going through as a team, what I’ve been going through individually," Frazier said after the Yankees’ 5-3, 11-inning win Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLBchatsports.com

Ryan Yarbrough Baffled Yankees Hitters—and the Umpire

Complaining about officiating after a game is always annoying, but Yankees fans had a legitimate gripe after losing to the Rays on Thursday afternoon in the Bronx, 9–2. The Rays roughed up Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to the tune of five runs in five innings. Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough, on the other hand, went the distance and allowed two runs on six hits, striking out six. (His complete game was the first by a Rays pitcher since 2016, snapping an MLB-record 731-game streak.)