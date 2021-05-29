Umpire mistake gives Yankees' slugger a three-ball walk
Gio Urshela was 0-for-4 in the Yankees’ 3-2 loss in Detroit on Friday, but his lone offensive highlight was a walk he drew in the sixth inning…or did he?. Facing Kyle Funkhouser with one out, Urshela fell behind 1-2 before Funkhouser’s fourth pitch appeared to, and sounded like it did, ricochet off Urshela’s bat on a check swing for a foul ball, and was even called as such on the Yankees broadcast. Funkhouser then threw another ball, and after Urshela fouled off three straight pitches, the Tigers reliever threw one to the backstop – and Urshela dropped his bat, took off his shin guard, and trotted to first.www.audacy.com