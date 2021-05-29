Cancel
San Jose, CA

A vehicle struck and killed a male pedestrian on Capitol Expressway (San Jose, CA)

Nationwide Report
 16 days ago

A vehicle struck and killed a male pedestrian on Capitol Expressway (San Jose, CA)

On Thursday, a male pedestrian lost his after being struck by a vehicle on Capitol Expressway.

Officers actively responded to the crash scene at 9:26 p.m. in the intersection of Seven Trees Boulevard. The authorities mentioned that the male pedestrian was walking west across the street outside of a marked crosswalk when a blue 2011 Jeep Cherokee fatally hit him.

On arrival, first responders rushed him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Jeep driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation is underway.

May 29, 2021

May 29, 2021

