Islanders Look to Steal Game 1 as Underdogs at Bruins

Sometimes in the Stanley Cup playoffs, it can take a game or two to get the big dogs going in the Boston Bruins lineup. The Perfection Line, and more broadly the entire top-6 forward group, wasn’t at their best in a Game 1 OT loss against the Washington Capitals as they missed 21 shot attempts while facing an emergency goalie, Craig Anderson, that’s only played a handful of times this season. Some of it was about missing the nets with shots, some of it was about not fighting enough to get the inside ice and some of it was about Boston’s best players simply being off their games after the Capitals came out throwing big hits to start the game.