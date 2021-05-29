Islanders Look to Steal Game 1 as Underdogs at Bruins
The New York Islanders will go for their fourth consecutive victory, though, they are road underdogs on Saturday when they visit the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their East Division second-round playoff series. The fourth-seeded Islanders won two of three games as dogs away from home against the top-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round while the Bruins took out the second-seeded Washington Capitals in five games after taking the last four.www.oddsshark.com