LONDON – Today in Aviation, Antonov AN-38 took to the skies for the first time in 1994 and was given international flying certification in April 2000. The Antonov AN-38 is a stretched and improved version of the company’s previous AN-28. The Antonov Design Bureau in Kyiv, Ukraine, designed the twin-engined turboprop transport aircraft. The majority of the parts are created in Ukraine and Belarus; however, some are made in Novosibirsk, Russia.