When is Cruella coming to DVD and Blu-ray?

The Whisperer war is upon us when Season Ten of “The Walking Dead” arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) and DVD July 20 from Lionsgate. “The Walking Dead” Season Ten, containing 22 episodes, stars Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, Triple 9, Blade II), Danai Gurira (Black Panther, All Eyez on Me, Avengers: Endgame), Christian Serratos (TV’s “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “Selena: The Series,” Twilight franchise), Golden Globe® winner and Academy Award®/Primetime Emmy® nominee Samantha Morton (Golden Globe®: 2008, Best Supporting Actress – Television, Longford; Academy Award®: 2003, Best Actress, In America; Primetime Emmy®: 2007, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie, Longford), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, TV’s “Supernatural” and “Grey’s Anatomy”). Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Walking Dead” Season Ten Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the price of $80.99 and $70.98, respectively.