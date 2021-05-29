Whatnot Raises $50 Million Series B LED by Y Combinator Continuity to Cement Its Leadership as the Largest Live Shopping Platform in the Us
The Company Plans to Use the Funding to Double Down on Sports Card and Memorabilia, Which Has Quickly Grown to Become the #1 Category on the Platform. Today, Whatnot announced it has raised $50M in Series B funding, led by Anu Hariharan from Y Combinator Continuity, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz. They join investors Animal Capital, musicians Ryan Tedder and DJ Skee with Mint 10, NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Bobby Wagner, and Jeremy Padawer, among others.aithority.com