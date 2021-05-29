Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Whatnot Raises $50 Million Series B LED by Y Combinator Continuity to Cement Its Leadership as the Largest Live Shopping Platform in the Us

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Company Plans to Use the Funding to Double Down on Sports Card and Memorabilia, Which Has Quickly Grown to Become the #1 Category on the Platform. Today, Whatnot announced it has raised $50M in Series B funding, led by Anu Hariharan from Y Combinator Continuity, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz. They join investors Animal Capital, musicians Ryan Tedder and DJ Skee with Mint 10, NFL players DeAndre Hopkins and Bobby Wagner, and Jeremy Padawer, among others.

aithority.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Tedder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Continuity#Venture Capital Funding#Venture Funding#The Pok Mon Company#Y Combinator Continuity#Animal Capital#Tcg#Funkopops#Ebay#World Card Traders#Whatnot Co Founder#Monthly Sales#Cement#Ceo#Leadership#Internet#Purchasing Products#Collectibles#Mobile Based Shopping#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Esports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Businesscrunchbase.com

Immersive Labs Lands $75M To Help Companies Improve Cyberskills

Cybersecurity company Immersive Labs has closed a $75 million Series C funding round as the company looks to again double this year and nearly triple its workforce in the next 18 months. The round was led by new investors Insight Partners, with participation from Menlo Ventures, Citi Ventures, and existing...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Real Estate Innovator Flyhomes Raises $150 Mn In Series C Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The US-headquartered end-to-end home-buying model company Flyhomes announced recently to have raised $150 million in the Series C funding round to fuel its growth, expand its presence in India and build upon its record-setting quarters.
Businessstartupnchill.com

[Funding alert] FMCG distribution platform Dropshop raises Rs 9.3 Cr in pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures

Bengaluru-based one-stop distribution platform for FMCG brands Dropshop on Monday announced that it has raised Rs 9.3 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Existing investors Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels also participated in the round, with 42.vc joining the round via AngelList. The funds raised will be used for strengthening the product and scaling…
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Galaxy Digital and NfX lead $9 million raise into Ramp

Ramp styles itself as the “PayPal for crypto,” helping exchanges and wallets with onboarding. A gaggle of fintech founders also participated in the raise as angel investors. Ramp, the payments infrastructure startup focused on crypto on-ramps, has closed a $9 million seed round led by venture capital firm NfX and...
BusinessGenomeWeb

BillionToOne Raises $55M in Series B Financing

NEW YORK – BillionToOne said Monday that it has closed a $55 million oversubscribed Series B funding round. Existing investor Hummingbird Ventures and incoming investor Four Rivers Group led the round, with significant participation from Neotribe Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Y Combinator, and Libertus Capital. Menlo Park, California-based BillionToOne currently...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Immersive Labs raises $75m to plug skills gaps in cybersecurity

The start-up builds a cybersecurity training platform for companies and plans to expand its footprint in Asia Pacific. Cybersecurity education start-up Immersive Labs has raised $75m in a Series C round to further grow its business internationally. The round was led by Insight Partners with Menlo Ventures, Citi Ventures and...
Technologyforrester.com

The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021 Is Live — ECM Continues Its Evolution

The latest edition of “The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021” is now available to Forrester clients! The enterprise content management (ECM) market continues its evolution, with vendors stepping up their investments in cloud-first, flexible platforms. While many vendors still offer products that can be deployed on-premises or in a hosted model, cloud has become the preferred delivery model for all evaluated platforms.
Public Healthaithority.com

Interlace Ventures Raises $14 Million for Its Debut Fund Dedicated to Supporting a Post-Covid Commerce World

Interlace Ventures, an early stage venture firm dedicated to investing in the next Shopify at its earliest stage, announced it has raised $14 million for its debut fund. Backed by Paypal, Bain Capital Ventures, Carta and some of the most prominent families, executives and entrepreneurs in the commerce space, the firm brings together via its Commerce Platform a broad community of change-makers committed to building a better future of commerce.
BusinessVirginia Business

Reston-based Ellucian to be acquired by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners

Firm provides enterprise resource planning software for higher education. Investment firms Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners have reached an agreement to acquire Reston-based higher education software company Ellucian, according to an announcement from the companies released Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. New York-based Blackstone and Texas-based...
BusinessTechCrunch

Motorway’s auction platform for second-hand cars raises $67.7M Series B led by Index Ventures

The startup claims it allows consumers to sell their car for up to £1,000 more than they could via other means, by uploading its details via a smartphone app that also uses computer vision to assess the state of the car. Over 3,000 professional car dealers then bid for the vehicle in a daily online auction. The highest offer wins the car, which is then collected for free by the winning dealer inside 24 hours.
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Insurtech Startup iLife Raises $4 Million

Playa Vista-based iLife Technologies Inc., a software platform that gives insurance agents and brokers the ability to quickly create their own digital insurance agencies, has received $4 million in seed funding. The raise was led by Foundation Capital, the Palo Alto-based venture capital firm that was an original investor in...
Businessnewpaper24.com

Dropshop raises $1.3 million in funding spherical led by Inflection Level – NEWPAPER24

Dropshop raises $1.3 million in funding spherical led by Inflection Level. Mumbai: Dropshop, a distribution platform for FMCG manufacturers, has raised $1.3 million (Rs 9.3 crore) in a pre-Collection A funding spherical led by early-stage enterprise capital fund Inflection Level Ventures. Present buyers Axilor Ventures and The Chennai Angels additionally participated within the spherical. 42.vc will even be becoming a member of the spherical through AngelList, the corporate mentioned in a launch.
Economyteknovation.biz

Nashville’s Monogram Health announces $160 million Series B raise

That announcement comes a little more than a year after the company announced that it had raised $12 million in the past 15 months. The new funds will be used to accelerate business expansion. The round was led by TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm...
Businessmartechseries.com

Slintel Raises $20M In Series A Funding Round Led By GGV Capital

Slintel, a leader in B2B buyer intelligence, has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that is known for its investments in successful companies such as Airbnb, HashiCorp, Peloton, Poshmark, Slack, Square, StockX, and Wish. Existing investors Accel, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the funding round.