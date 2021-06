LOS GATOS, Calif. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. As the world continues to fight COVID, and since serious gum disease (periodontitis) has been implicated as a complicating factor, good oral health is more important than ever. Livionex Inc., the company behind LivFresh Dental Gel, today, announced its therapeutic non-abrasive and detergent-free toothpaste is the first in the world to meet requirements under the European Medical Device Regulations as an over-the-counter toothpaste for the prevention and treatment of periodontitis and gingivitis. The company highlighted that LivFresh is positioned as the toothpaste of choice for daily home care, and a critical tool to support professional dental care for the effective treatment of periodontitis.