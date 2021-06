Gary Striewski, Treavor Scales and Christine Williamson will get you ready for ESPN’s prime-time playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Clippers. With the Mavericks looking to close out the series against the Clippers, we welcome in Ros Gold-Onwude for some in-depth analysis ahead of Game 6. In NBA Rewind, we will look back on some of the funniest/best moments from the first round of the playoffs. “On the Road” sponsored by Hotels.com will feature a preview of the Eastern Conference finals ahead of tomorrow’s Bucks-Nets matchup. In good fun Gary, Christine and Treavor will speculate on what the eliminated players are doing during the offseason with some fun photoshops.