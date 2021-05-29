Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Will Add Couch Co-Op Post Launch
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will add a local co-op mode to the game after launch, with a goal of having the mode ready for the first free DLC launch later this summer. Tuque Games announced plans for a local co-op mode for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance on its weekly Dev Stream, providing players with a way to play the game with their friends while using a single console and game. Dark Alliance previously only had plans for online multiplayer, which received some criticism from prospective players.comicbook.com