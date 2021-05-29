Saint Martin’s president announces he will retire at end of 2021-2022 academic year
Saint Martin’s University President Roy Heynderickx has announced he will retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. Heynderickx has led the small, private Benedictine college in Lacey for 13 years. Under his leadership, Saint Martin’s has expanded its academic offerings, adding new majors across four colleges, new graduate programs and its first doctoral program. Saint Martin’s also increased enrollment at the undergraduate and graduate levels during his tenure.www.theolympian.com