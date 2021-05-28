Jose Cruz Torres, 85

FRAMINGHAM – Jose Cruz Torres, of Framingham, passed away on Monday May 24, 2021 at age 85. Son of the late Antonio Cruz and Maria Cruz Torres. Devoted father of Jose Cruz and his wife Silkia of Ashland, Rhodel Santiago and her husband Nestor Orlando Santiago of Framingham, Raquel Cruz of Framingham, Feliu Cruz of Woonsocket RI, Luis Caleb Cruz and his wife Rosa Rivera Cruz of Pawtucket RI, Yolanda Cruz of Framingham, Neftali Cruz of Framingham and the late Jeranfel Cruz. Brother of Hector Cruz of Framingham, Felix Cruz of Springfield, Maria Antonia Medina of FL, Graciela Cruz of Puerto Rico, and the late Luis Cruz. Former husband of Carmen Cruz of Framingham. Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.