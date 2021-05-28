Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

Jose Cruz Torres, 85

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Jose Cruz Torres, of Framingham, passed away on Monday May 24, 2021 at age 85. Son of the late Antonio Cruz and Maria Cruz Torres. Devoted father of Jose Cruz and his wife Silkia of Ashland, Rhodel Santiago and her husband Nestor Orlando Santiago of Framingham, Raquel Cruz of Framingham, Feliu Cruz of Woonsocket RI, Luis Caleb Cruz and his wife Rosa Rivera Cruz of Pawtucket RI, Yolanda Cruz of Framingham, Neftali Cruz of Framingham and the late Jeranfel Cruz. Brother of Hector Cruz of Framingham, Felix Cruz of Springfield, Maria Antonia Medina of FL, Graciela Cruz of Puerto Rico, and the late Luis Cruz. Former husband of Carmen Cruz of Framingham. Proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

framinghamsource.com
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
City
Ashland, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: City of Framingham Marks Flag Day

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham marked Flag Day with a small ceremony in Historic Village Hall, followed by members of the Framingham Police and Framingham Fire departments raising the American Flag at the pole at Framingham Centre Common this morning, June 14. Pictured is Framingham Police Officers Domenic Guarino...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham Man Threatened To Stab Victim

FRAMINGHAM – Police officers arrested a Framingham man after he threatened to stab another individual on Sunday, June 14. At 3:24 p.m. yesterday, June 13, police arrested Erick Rodas, 25, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (knife). “This was a dispute...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Competing in 2021 Heroes Cup

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department’s hockey team is competing in the 2021 Heroes Cup tourney at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough this weekend. More than 100 teams are competing in the 4th annual Heroes Cup. The Framingham Police Hockey team is 2-1 after day 2 of play...