Gopal wants state, feds to pay for Monmouth County’s rotting fish problem

Something smells in Monmouth County and it’s not just the politics of the Monmouth Republican machine coordinating public contract business with the Monmouth Democrat machine, it’s literally millions of rotting fish from a fish kill earlier this spring. State Senator, Democrat Vin Gopal who knows a little bit about that is now trying to resolve the fallout from a major spring fish kill in the county and he wants state and federal money funneled into the towns he serves to clean it up.