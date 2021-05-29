Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Gopal wants state, feds to pay for Monmouth County’s rotting fish problem

By Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Something smells in Monmouth County and it’s not just the politics of the Monmouth Republican machine coordinating public contract business with the Monmouth Democrat machine, it’s literally millions of rotting fish from a fish kill earlier this spring. State Senator, Democrat Vin Gopal who knows a little bit about that is now trying to resolve the fallout from a major spring fish kill in the county and he wants state and federal money funneled into the towns he serves to clean it up.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
County
Monmouth County, NJ
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Gopal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#Feds#Dead Fish#State Money#Bacteria#Monmouth Democrat#Clean Ocean Action#Monmouth Republican#Nj Dep#Rotting Fish#Monmouth County Towns#Democrat Vin Gopal#Bait#Federal Funding#Coastal Areas#Menhaden Die Offs#State Senator#Funding Reimbursements#Shrewsbury Rivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Google
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Toms River council violates sunshine law, makes committee appointments behind closed doors

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Township council has long been accused of taking care of business behind closed doors, but this week, they admitted it. Toms River Council President Kevin Geoghegan announced that his opponent, Dan Rodrick would be serving on a newly formed cannabis committee. There’s just one problem, Rodrick never knew about it and never asked to serve on the committee.
Posted by
Shore News Network

First Tribal Community Response Plans Adopted in Alaska

ANCHORAGE – In a first for Alaska, the Curyung Tribal Council of Dillingham and the Native Village of Unalakleet unanimously approved their Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Tribal Community Response Plans (TCRP) as part of the Department of Justice’s national MMIP Initiative. “The adoption of these plans marks a...
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

State Police capture man fleeing from marine patrol stop

WOODBRIDGE, NJ – It was a high seas boat chase that ended badly for the man who attempted to elude state police on the Raritan River this weekend. The New Jersey State Police have arrested Jean Carlo Del Carmen Gonzalez, 22, of New Brunswick, N.J. after fleeing a vessel stop in Middlesex County. On Sunday, June 6, at 5:33 p.m., Sergeant Robert Albano, of the Marine Services Bureau Carteret Station, attempted to stop Gonzalez, who was operating a Yamaha Waverunner, for a boating violation on the Raritan River in Woodbridge Township.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Wow! The Oldest Operating Lighthouse in AMERICA is Right Here at the Jersey Shore!

It is the oldest operating lighthouse in America, it’s 257 year's old. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, designed by Isaac Conro, was built in 1764. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse has been lit for nearly 300 years except for being darkened during times of war.....Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. Sandy Hook Lighthouse is part of the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, Monmouth County.