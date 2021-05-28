Cancel
Framingham, MA

Maria Lois Baldini, 77

FRAMINGHAM – Maria Lois Baldini, of Framingham and formerly of Wellesley, passed away on Sunday May 23, 2021 at age 77. Daughter of the late Joseph Q. Baldini and Constance I. (Nichols). Sister of the late Joseph Q. Baldini, Jr., and his late wife Jean. Aunt of Theresa Valente and her husband Paul of Falmouth, Joseph Q. Baldini, III and his wife Dena of Gilroy CA, Robert Baldini and his wife Melodee of Livermore CA, James Baldini and his wife Renee of Milford, Christopher Baldini and his wife Judith of West Warwick RI, Kate Baldini of CT, Lauren Wilde and her husband Andrew of Milford, and the late Maria Hicklin. Survived by many grand and great-nieces and nephews.

