Jake Williams x Jora Drop A Signature Sonic Boom Titled “Te Duele”

ALWZ SNNY is continuing to own 2021 as he returns with his latest release ‘SNNYLAND’ following a chain of impressive releases earlier on this year. Joining him on this endeavour to push the boundaries of dance music is Marquette King, an athlete from Georgia, USA who has decided to branch out into the industry. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King share a similar ambition, they both aspire to curate unique and fun music, Marquette is focussed on blending the best of pop and hip hop with EDM and House music to bring about the genre of ‘Pop-Hop’. ALWZ SNNY ensures throughout his releases that he encapsulates the dualism of both Country Dance and Electropop to bring about his unique and infectious sound. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King have drummed up quite the excitement with this collaboration, and their ground-breaking release is the perfect example of how well they work together.