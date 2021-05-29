Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jake Williams x Jora Drop A Signature Sonic Boom Titled “Te Duele”

nuevoculture.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Williams is a Canary-based talent who has recently set his feet in the Urban-Latin music scene. The young singer-songwriter has joined forces with Jora to grace us with a summery, fun music video where we get to see their lavish lives. Both Jake and Jora in the video are surrounded by bodyguards, professional dancers, and beautiful girls. Besides that, the video also features the artists dancing, playing with guns, and driving the finest cars. “Te Duele” music video features a few slow-motion edits that perfectly work with the overall audio and visual materials.

www.nuevoculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Daddy Yankee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Latin Music#Sonic Boom#Guns#Yankee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicgreensboro.com

Meet a Musician: Cool-looking instrument turns signature for William “MoBetta” Ledbetter

William “MoBetta” Ledbetter says he was attracted to the stand-up bass for a variety of reasons. Foremost among them — he thought it “looked so cool.”. “When I came to (N.C.) A&T, I noticed an old Kay bass sitting there in the music room,” he said. “It piqued my interest, and I would come and mess around on it. I was studying under Mondre Moffett (then director of the school’s Jazz Ensemble), and he said ‘You keep messing around and we’ll put you on that instrument in the band.’ I thought he was joking. But, then, I think it was a Wednesday, I walk into the room, and he says, “Congratulations Will, you’re playing bass now.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, you weren’t joking?’ This was my first year, and I was still playing a lot of guitar.”
Worldallkpop.com

Actress Ra Mi Ran x Mirani drop 'RAMIRANI' MV

Actress Ra Mi Ran and Mirani have dropped their music video for "RAMIRANI". In the MV, the actress and rapper perform for the camera and jam with a crowd. "RAMIRANI" is Ra Mi Ran and Mirani's special collaboration track for VIVO's music project 'How to Spend a Good Year in 2021', and both stars as well as Mommy Son wrote the lyrics for the track. Former SISTAR member Hyorin also took part in composing the song alongside Mirani, GroovyRoom, BoyCold, and Mommy Son.
Musicedmsauce.com

ALWZ SNNY x Marquette King Drop Groundbreaking Release with SNNYLAND

ALWZ SNNY is continuing to own 2021 as he returns with his latest release ‘SNNYLAND’ following a chain of impressive releases earlier on this year. Joining him on this endeavour to push the boundaries of dance music is Marquette King, an athlete from Georgia, USA who has decided to branch out into the industry. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King share a similar ambition, they both aspire to curate unique and fun music, Marquette is focussed on blending the best of pop and hip hop with EDM and House music to bring about the genre of ‘Pop-Hop’. ALWZ SNNY ensures throughout his releases that he encapsulates the dualism of both Country Dance and Electropop to bring about his unique and infectious sound. ALWZ SNNY and Marquette King have drummed up quite the excitement with this collaboration, and their ground-breaking release is the perfect example of how well they work together.
Video Gamesthenewstrace.com

Sonic Rangers might be the title of the following nice blue hedgehog sport

Sega has introduced that Sonic Workforce is already running on a brand new Blue Hedgehog sport for his or her release in 2022. Nonetheless, the sport nonetheless does not have a proper identify presently. On the other hand, the trailer information, in addition to a rapidly altered press free up, counsel it might be referred to as Sonic Rangers.
Lifestyleartplugged.co.uk

Stevie Williams And Virgil Abloh Drop Limited Edition NFT

One of the most Influential Skaters of All Time, Stevie Williams teams up with iconic designer Virgil Abloh for the Limited Edition NTF drop on the Portion marketplace. This piece was initially created for Stevie Williams’ DGK brand, where he did a limited collaboration with Virgil Abloh to release a minted run of 0-100 skate decks. The WilliamsXAbloh edition skate deck features a simple co-branding, transcribing Williams and Abloh’s collaboration, and features a camo print on the bottom.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Supreme Drops Hype Williams-Directed Ad for Vitra Panton Chair Collaboration

Supreme went all out to promote one of its most anticipated drops of the season. On Wednesday, the famed streetwear brand unleashed an ad for its Vitra Panton Chair collaboration. The visual, directed by legendary filmmaker Hype Williams, is simple yet aesthetically striking. It features a woman dancing on and around the iconic furniture piece, which has a glossy lacquer finish and a large Supreme logo sprawled vertically across the front.
Musicedmidentity.com

Kah-Lo Marks ‘The Arrival’ of a New Era with Her Latest EP

Electronic dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo has unleashed her latest release for the world to groove out to with The Arrival EP on Epic Records. It’s time to shine a light on the New York City-based, Nigeria-born, Grammy-nominated dance-pop sensation Kah-Lo! Over the years she has carved her reputation within the music industry by collaborating with everyone from Diplo to Selena Gomez with songs featured in everything from TV and film to gaming. Her tracks like “Rinse & Repeat” with Riton, as well as “Melanin” and “Fake I.D.” have all gained global acclaim. Now, she’s ready to show the world every angle of her sonic versatility with her latest release, The Arrival, on Epic Records.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Maroon 5 Deliver "JORDI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Juice WRLD, Nipsey Hussle, & More

Maroon 5 has been in the game for a very long time now and frontman Adam Levine doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. While the group mostly started out as an alternative rock group, they have largely shifted towards pop-friendly ballads that always seem to be accompanied by a host of different rappers. They have collaborated with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop and on their new album JORDI, they keep that trend going.
EntertainmentBillboard

Tomorrow X Together Drops 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' Album: Stream It Now

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their highly anticipated sophomore studio album The Chaos Chapter: Freeze on Monday via Big Hit Music and Republic Records. According to a press release, Freeze "tells the tale of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world." Soobin explained to Dazed in an interview that the "chaos" inspiring The Chaos Chapter comes from the COVID-19 pandemic. But while the world experiences this period of being "frozen" and stuck in one place, love becomes the one thing that provides a sense of liberty.
Musicfuraffinity.net

Arrangement: Title Screen Music (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Done in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary (the actual date of which is June 23), I've done the original title screen music for the first Sonic the Hedgehog game, also used in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and redone for Sonic Generations when that was released for the 20th anniversary in 2011. This is the full version of the theme as well.
Theater & Danceava360.com

DSTRQT - Hypnotize (Official Music Video)

DSTRQT - Hypnotize is OUT NOW on MAXXIMIZE! Download/Stream here: https://maxximize.release.link/hypnotize!YT. Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin' Records: https://spinnin.lnk.to/subscribe. ..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!????. Join our official Discord server: https://spinnin.lnk.to/discord. Join our Spinnin' Records Top 100 Playlist ► https://spinninrecords.lnk.to/top100!YT. Follow DSTRQT:. https://www.instagram.com/dstrqt/. https://www.facebook.com/dstrqt. https://twitter.com/DSTRQT.
ApparelBaller Status

Qias “The Sneakers Guy” Omar x Diadora x Foot Locker Exclusive Drop

Diadora and Foot Locker have teamed-up with YouTube star Qias “The Sneakers Guy” Omar for the release of two exclusive sneakers. Qias is well-known for his sneaker-related content and has accumulated 1.39 million subscribers on his QrewTV vlogging channel. He is also the founder of DreamQrew clothing brand and Pure Sneaker Cleaner.
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (June 12)

Latin hitmaker Dimelo Flow renewed both his producer and publishing deals with independent label RichMusic. Under the new multi-million dollar deal, RichMusic continues to solidify their relationship with the Latin Grammy and Billboard Latin Music Awards nominee as their leading music producer and DJ. “I’m extremely grateful to be able...
MusicPosted by
GlobalGrind

Watch: Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Is An Ode To Feminism’s Revenge

There were a plethora of listening options over the weekend from Migos long-awaited Culture III album, Polo G’s Hall of Fame and Larry June’s most recent project Orange Print. While all of these albums have bangers to be discussed, one of the best releases over the weekend goes to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Shit.” The concept for both the song and its visual represent an ode to feminism’s revenge.
Celebritieswcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

MIAMI (AP) — Polo G is out on bond after his arrest over the weekend on charges that include battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence. Miami police say officers pulled over the rapper’s vehicle early Saturday and ordered a search of the passengers for weapons after one passenger said the vehicle was bulletproof. Police say Polo G struggled with an officer, who was struck multiple times. The police department says it will review footage of the arrest, which was captured on several body-worn cameras. A police spokesman says the department also is looking into threats against personnel and facilities in response to Polo G’s arrest. Jail records did not list an attorney for Polo G who can comment.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Who has the Song of the Summer? Lorde, Eilish, Mayer shoot their shot

We don't get to choose the Song of the Summer. It chooses us. It's the definitive song of the summer airwaves, the one that you hear blasting out of passing cars, on street corners, and this summer, from collective gatherings, which are returning after the pandemic put a damper on 2020's summer parties.
Musicelectrowow.net

GG Magree Fuses Rock With Electronic Music On “Loving You Kills Me”

Following her stunning 2020’s debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits,” featuring Joey Fleming, GG Magree returns to Steve Aoki’s label with her new single “Loving You Kills Me,“ an emotive gem that fuses rock and electronic music. Opening with moody guitar chords, Magree’s heartfelt vocals immediately shine through as she belts out lyrics that paint a picture of loving someone so much that it hurts. The track’s bass-heavy, electric drop adds a dark and gritty edge to the otherwise romantic context, letting the world know that GG Magree is much more than just another pretty voice. The Australian powerhouse formerly made a name for herself through the raucous “Frontlines” with Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE, “Ghost” with Jauz or “Save My Grave” with Zeds Dead & DNMO. Read more about GG’s inspiration behind “Loving You Kills Me” below: