Jake Williams x Jora Drop A Signature Sonic Boom Titled “Te Duele”
Jake Williams is a Canary-based talent who has recently set his feet in the Urban-Latin music scene. The young singer-songwriter has joined forces with Jora to grace us with a summery, fun music video where we get to see their lavish lives. Both Jake and Jora in the video are surrounded by bodyguards, professional dancers, and beautiful girls. Besides that, the video also features the artists dancing, playing with guns, and driving the finest cars. “Te Duele” music video features a few slow-motion edits that perfectly work with the overall audio and visual materials.www.nuevoculture.com