Timber Rattlers’ Ward comes up big in ninth inning

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Je’Von Ward got to save the game with his bat for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday night at Perfect Game Field. The Timber Rattlers designated hitter, who had three hits in the game, broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run triple in the top of the ninth inning on the way to a 6-2 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Ward also scored two runs and extended his team-high hitting streak to eight games as he stayed hot on an unseasonably cold evening in East Central Iowa.