Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, says the latest round of conservative attacks against him are "nonsense" attacks on science. The doctor appeared on Rachel Maddow's show on MSNBC to discuss a trove of emails of his that were obtained by BuzzFeed News and The Washington Post that are at the heart of the recent criticisms. "Dr Fauci is the subject—in a negative way—of every hour on Fox News prime time now, where they think he can somehow be blamed for causing Covid or something, since he's the country's lead scientist on it. Or maybe he's a secret Chinese communist.