505 Games’ Parent Company Digital Bros. to Release 13 Games This Year, Second Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game in Development
One of the last companies to reveal their financial results for the previous financial year is Digital Bros., the parent company of 505 Games. In the report, they revealed they’re planning on releasing 13 games during this financial year. While details on the majority of these were scarce, they were a little more forthcoming about games that will be released further into the future, and one of these is a sequel to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.www.playstationlifestyle.net