Synthetic Grass Creates A Lush Backyard Desert Oasis

PHOENIX, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sweltering Arizona heat, maintaining natural grass can be a labor-intensive and cost-intensive process. For many homeowners, it's a futile effort not worth the cost, so more and more Arizona homeowners are turning to drought-tolerant synthetic grass landscaping. One Phoenix, Arizona, family decided to add the perfect finishing touch to their flipped house by installing artificial grass. They enlisted the help of AZ Turf and More to create a picture perfect turf yard that would attract buyers and increase property value.

AZ Turf and More recently installed more than 800 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Tahoe Spring Pro in a home in Phoenix, AZ. TigerTurf Tahoe Spring Pro artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and lime green blade tones and has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 68-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

AZ Turf and More was tasked with installing a synthetic turf and hardscaping backyard design that would appeal to Phoenix buyers and earn their client a return on investment. AZ Turf and More took extensive measures to ensure that the install was perfectly seamed, the cuts of turf were carefully taken and executed, and the overall attention to detail on the project was perfect so that it would stand up under the scrutiny of potential buyers and last for years to come. The client wanted a product with a taller blade height that still looked natural, which made Tahoe Spring Pro perfect for the job. Its lush appearance and durability made it a real estate showpiece while still remaining functional for families and pets.

AZ Turf and More is a family owned and operated business that has proudly delivered impeccable artificial grass installations to the Greater Phoenix metro area for more than 10 years. With a passion for water conservation and client satisfaction, AZ Turf and More offers quality synthetic grass at a fair price, so anyone can afford to transform their backyard. In addition to synthetic grass landscaping, AZ Turf and More also installs hardscaping, BBQs, fire pits, planter boxes, and more.

AZ Turf and More is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for May 2021.

AZ Turf and More:AZ Turf and More proudly serves the Greater Phoenix area, offering residential and commercial putting greens using industry-leading synthetic grass products. They were founded through a love and passion for turf putting greens, and they've become a premier resource for synthetic grass golfing solutions. You can learn more about Third Coast Turf and view their other installations by visiting https://www.azturfandmore.com/ . They can also be found on Facebook ( @ AZTurfandMore ) and Instagram ( @azturfandmore ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-grass-creates-a-lush-backyard-desert-oasis-301301990.html

SOURCE Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.

