Mark Wahlberg stars in trailer for Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi thriller Infinite

"I've been dreaming about this stuff since I was a kid… My brother Sam left one final clue." Sony Pictures has finally unveiled the first trailer for the Uncharted movie, based on the very popular video game series about a young adventurer named Nathan Drake. This has been in the works for years, bouncing around with various directors, but is finally shot and will be released in February 2022 early next year. Tom Holland stars as Nathan, who goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with wisecracking partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan, played by Mark Wahlberg. The main cast also includes Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas. It's good to finally see some footage from this movie! And it definitely looks like an exact copy of the video games, with some of the same action set pieces being repeated for the movie. Cool, I guess? Let's hope this will actually be good. Maybe the February release date is an early warning. Fire up the first trailer.

