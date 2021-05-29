Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates Continues To Investigate The Following Merger

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Frank's International N.V. ( FI)relating to its proposed acquisition by Expro Group. Under the terms of the agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 shares of FI per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/franks-international-nv . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • PPD, Inc. ( PPD) relating to its proposed acquisition Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, PPD shareholders will receive $47.50 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/ppd-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Cadence Bancorporation ( CADE) relating to its proposed acquisition by BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the agreement, CADE shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of Bancorp South and a one-time cash dividend of $1.25 per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/cadence-bancorporation . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you
  • Knoll, Inc. ( KNL)relating to its proposed acquisition by Herman Miller, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, KNL shareholders are expected to receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of Herman Miller per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/knoll-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Kimco Realty Corp. ( KIM)relating to its proposed acquisition of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). Under the terms of the agreement, WRI shareholders will receive 1.408 shares of Kimco and $2.89 in cash per share. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/kimco-realty-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020I SS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact: Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC The Empire State Building350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405 New York, NY 10118 United States of America jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.comTel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2021 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( www.monteverdelaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stockholder-alert-monteverde--associates-continues-to-investigate-the-following-merger-301301996.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
514
Followers
22K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers Acquisitions#Listed Companies#Expro Group#Ppd#Cade#Bancorpsouth Bank#Knoll#Knl#Kimco Realty Corp#Kim#Wri#Super Lawyers#Martindale Hubbell#The Ninth Circuit#Emulex Corp#Varjabedian#Monteverde Associates#The Empire State#Fifth Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Document Security Systems, Inc. Prices $43.5 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) (the "Company"), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $43.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AdaptHealth Appoints Stephen Griggs Chief Executive Officer

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get Report ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Stephen Griggs as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Griggs, who is also a member of the Board, joined AdaptHealth in February 2021 as Co-CEO following the Company's acquisition of AeroCare Holdings, Inc., which Mr. Griggs founded and led as President and CEO.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of 7,000,000 Shares Of Common Stock

PASADENA, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (" Alexandria" or the "Company") (ARE) - Get Report today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $184.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about June 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Hawaii StatePosted by
TheStreet

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Agreement To Sell MIC Hawaii; Completes Pursuit Of Strategic Alternatives

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) - Get Report ("MIC" or "the Company") today announced the culmination of its strategic alternatives process by signing a merger agreement with an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP ("Argo"). At closing the Company's MIC Hawaii businesses will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Argo for expected consideration of $3.83 per unit. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Shares

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,250,000 common shares at a price to the public of $13.20 per share, which consists of 575,000 shares to be sold by the Company and 2,675,000 shares to be sold by a selling shareholder, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities EARN Holdings L.L.C. The Company has granted the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 487,500 common shares. The offering is expected to close on June 17, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Blackstone Securities Partners L.P., BTIG, LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.
Businessmonitordaily.com

Stockholders Approve Merger of WSFS Financial and Bryn Mawr Trust

The respective shareholders of WSFS Financial and Bryn Mawr Trust approved the previously announced merger of Bryn Mawr Trust into WSFS Financial at special meetings of stockholders for each company. “Stockholder approval from both companies is another milestone in our combination that will make WSFS one of the only banks...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. On Behalf Of Ocugen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report on behalf of Ocugen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ocugen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On May 26, 2021,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp II Stockholders And Skillsoft Shareholders Approve Merger

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its combination with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions. Approximately 97.7% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71.5% of Churchill II's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Skillsoft held today, its shareholders voted to approve its merger with Churchill II.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Forum Merger III Corporation And Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement And Special Meeting Of Stockholders To Be Held June 24, 2021 To Approve Business Combination

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) ("Forum" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, and Electric Last Mile, Inc., a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company focused on creating efficient, connected and customized last mile solutions, today announced that Forum's definitive proxy statement relating to the two companies' previously announced business combination has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forum will mail stockholders as of May 20, 2021 the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Forum stockholders (the "Special Meeting").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Monteverde & Associates PC Filed A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC In The Southern District Of California

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PChas filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, Ziegler v. GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC et al, Docket No. 3:21-cv-01019, on behalf of holders of American Depositary Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC, ("GW" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWPH) who held GW securities as of the record date, March 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by GW's and its board of directors' alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") regarding the acquisition of GW (the "Merger") by Jazz Pharmaceuticals, PLC (Nasdaq: JAZZ).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

First Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of First Bancorp Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - FBNC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of First Bancorp (FBNC) - Get Report and Select Bancorp, Inc. is fair to First Bancorp shareholders. Select Bancorp shareholders are expected to receive First Bancorp common stock in connection with the merger. Halper Sadeh encourages...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Volatility In Tilray Will Likely Continue After Its Recent Merger

Canadian cannabis group Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been on a roller-coaster ride. So far in 2021, TLRY stock is up over 100%, and saw a multi-year high of $67 in February. But now the shares are less than $17. By comparison, the Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX), a marijuana-themed exchange-traded fund (ETF), is...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nead Werx Rebrands To MerchLogix

ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nead Werx, Inc. today announced the completion of its rebranding to MerchLogix. The logo, company name, and product names were changed to reflect the software firm's exclusive focus on its MerchLogix suite of cloud-based space planning and merchandise operations solutions. Since 1999, the company has designed solutions for leading North American retailers in grocery, fashion, and home improvement, among others. The company's latest solution for planogramming, MerchLogix Planogram, was also publicly launched today.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Galiano Gold Announces Changes To Executive Management

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Galiano Gold Inc. ("Galiano" or the "Company") (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) announces that Greg McCunn has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. The Company also announces that it has appointed Matt Badylak, the Company's current...