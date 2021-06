Even in the last few years, the world of electric vehicles has grown dramatically. Some of that has come down to automakers pledging to phase out gas-powered vehicles in the coming years; the way that a number of electric vehicles are looking more and more affordable is certainly another factor in that growth. But there’s affordable and then there’s absurdly cheap, and for the latter, there’s no better guide than the Electrek column Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week, which is exactly what you think it is — a guide to strange and inexpensive EVs available via the website in question.